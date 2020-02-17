U.S. Girls: 4 American Dollars

A playful tune about the perils of living in our money-driven society, “4 American Dollars” by U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) features poignant lyrics about the inner workings of our economy and Remy’s bank balance: “In this world where they say: ‘It’s not personal, it’s business’ / Moving numbers from account to account / Keeping secrets in an offshore fount / My money is quick to count / I got four dollars to my name.” Back-up singers chime in for the chorus, repeating the phrase “You can do a lot with four American dollars.” The ’70s pop-influenced tune is a little subversive and sarcastic, and is accompanied by a colorful video directed by Emily Pelstring and Meg Remy. The single will appear on U.S. Girls’ forthcoming album, Heavy Light, due out 6 March.