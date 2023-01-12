Vagabon: Carpenter

Cameroonian American recording artist Vagabon (aka Laetitia Tamko) returns with her first new solo music since 2019, the glorious “Carpenter.” Tamko co-produced the introspective track with Rostam, and says, it’s “about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved. It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ‘I finally get it now.'”