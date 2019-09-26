Vagabon: Water Me Down

Part chill-pop, part eclectic electronic, “Water Me Down” by Vagabon (aka Cameroon-born Laetitia Tamko) entices with its ethereal and buoyant melody. While she sings of disappointment (“You know me better than that / You know I hate it like that / It really waters me down”) there’s an upbeat energy to her vocals. The Maegan Houang-directed and Derek Nemechek-choreographed video adds to the storyline, flooding scenes with mood-setting color, visceral dance moves and more. The track will appear on the artist’s self-titled album due out 18 October.