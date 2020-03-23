Virtual Parties Draw 100k+ Guests

Epitomizing a new type of digital togetherness, DJ sets on Instagram Live now draw hundreds of thousands of guests. After the cancellation of gigs at South by Southwest and Coachella, LA-based D-Nice set up a booth in his home, selected over eight hours of music (ranging from Al Green and Mary J. Blige to Travis Scott and Sister Sledge) and pressed record. His session, affectionately called D-Nice Homeschool (aka Club Quarantine), reached over 100k viewers from all over the world. At one point the stream hit a peak of nearly 175k viewers (breaking Instagram’s viewership record)—a moment we ourselves took part in. Our current, collective circumstance makes events like this possible and important—and are a reminder that we’re part of a far-reaching community. Read more at The New York Times.

