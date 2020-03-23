Yaeji: Waking Up Down

Korean-American electronic music artist Yaeji (aka Kathy Yaeji Lee) is set to release her new playlist WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 on 2 April, on which her new track “Waking Up Down” will appear. With plenty of 808s, harmonies and monotone mantra-like vocals, the track glides along—equal parts mesmerizing and ominous. She also made the animated video (with additional illustrations from Annie Zhao and production by Studio Yotta) which features her own likeness along with her companion Woofa.