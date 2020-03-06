10 Influential Women in Contemporary Design

To celebrate International Women’s Day (8 March) and Women’s History Month, Design Milk—in collaboration with the Female Design Council—compiled a list of women designers “shaping the future of design.” And while there are far more than 10 women leaving their mark on the expansive medium, this list features incredible talent worth honoring. From Arati Rao (founder of rug and textile studio Tantuvi) to Rosie Li (the founder of her eponymous, Brooklyn-based lighting design studio), each individual pushes design forward daily. See the full list at Design Milk.

