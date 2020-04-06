An Affordable At-Home Record-Cutting Machine

Designed by Pentagram’s Yuri Suzuki, the Easy Record Maker can capture audio from any source (connected by an aux cord or USB) and cut it onto five-inch 33 or 45 records. Right now, Japanese publisher and toymaker Gakken produces the machines, which retail for approximately $80 USD. The kit comes with 10 blank records and everything needed to create and play your signature recordings. “Vinyl has more value than other media, in my opinion,” Suzuki tells Design Week. He imagines a world where vinyl voice recordings are mailed between friends and independent bands and artists can press their projects in small batches. Read more at Design Week.

