Architect Oscar Niemeyer’s Final Building Opens

Designed two years before Pritzker Prize-winning Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer’s death (at the age of 104) in 2010, a curving pavilion at French vineyard Château La Coste is now open to guests. Two architectural attributes (a cylindrical auditorium and a glass-walled gallery space) as well as an outdoor reflecting pool contribute to the structure’s organic form—which aligns with the curving landscape and surrounding vines. Château La Coste houses other designs by Niemeyer, who lived in France for 20 years. The South of France destination also touts architecturally significant contributions from Tadao Ando, Jean Nouvel, Renzo Piano, Frank Gehry and more. Read more about the tranquil building at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Stéphane Aboudaram / We Are Content(s)