Architects Reimagine a Hospital to be More Like Home

Architects Yuexin Yu and Dessery Dai received an honorable mention from arch out loud (an architecture research initiative) for their concept reimagining and redesigning a hospital to more closely resemble spaces within the home. Essentially including living spaces within a fully-fledged health facility, the design removes the distance between patients and their family. Friends or family can live on-site, while the space makes room for healthcare staff to easily move through and treat the patient. Rather than a clunky attempt at adding living space to a stark hospital room, the thoughtful, practical concept keeps the two entities separate yet appealing and welcoming—complete with green areas and “warm materiality.” An altogether logical idea, this concept could change the experiences and lives of many. See more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Yuexin Yu and Dessery Dai