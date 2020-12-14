American Institute of Architects Prohibits Involvement in Spaces for Execution + Torture

Through an update to its Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) prohibits its members from participating in the design of spaces intended for execution, torture and prolonged solitary confinement (22 hours or more per day, for 15 days or longer). This is driven by the institution’s efforts “to meaningfully address structural racism in the built environment” and align with the “profession’s fundamental responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and uphold human rights.” For context, the AIA is made up of more than 90,000 members and comprises a substantial majority of the architects in the US. Read more at AIA.

Image courtesy of AIA