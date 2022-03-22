Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Ultra Sets Record for World’s Thinnest Watch

Since its debut in 2014, Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo collection has been a leader in ultra-thin watchmaking, setting records with the “world’s thinnest tourbillon, minute repeater, self-winding watch, self-winding tourbillon, chronograph (which was also self-winding with second time zone), tourbillon chronograph and perpetual calendar,” according to Hodinkee’s Jack Forster. Now, they have unveiled a wristwatch that takes the title of the world’s thinnest watch altogether. Bulgari’s new 40mm sandblasted titanium Octo Finissimo Ultra measures only 1.80mm thick—and it does so by compressing most components onto the same plane in a staggering feat of engineering (with eight patents pending). Further, the Bulgari team laser-etched a decorative QR code onto the mainspring barrel’s ratchet wheel; scanning the code brings one to a video about the watch, as well as to an attached NFT. Read more about this milestone timepiece and the decisions behind it at Hodinkee.

Image courtesy of Bulgari