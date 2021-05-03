Collectif des Createurs Canadiens’ Sci-Fi-Inspired Online Furniture Exhibit, “FICTIONS”

From Collectif des Createurs Canadiens (aka Canadian Creators Collective or CCC), a Montreal-based non-profit that promotes contemporary Canadian design globally, comes FICTIONS—a multi-channel immersive exhibit that features new and exclusive work from eight local designers. It’s the inaugural exhibition by the CCC and curated by Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte, who doesn’t settle into the passive pedestals found in the recent online-viewing-room rush. Rather, this virtual experience lets viewers toggle between four different camera angles (floor view, bird’s eye, detail and overall view) as the “broadcast” changes throughout the day.

Tonally, the exhibit calls to mind ’70s sci-fi and post-apocalyptic interiors though the imaginative speculative furniture speak to the future—as well as the state of Montreal’s design community today. Pierre-Alexandre Guay and director of photography Alex Lesage present these works—by Atelier Zébulon Perron, Claste Collection, David Umemoto, Loïc Bard, Pascale Girardin, SSSVLL, Yannick Pouliot and Lambert & Fils (whose founder Samuel Lamber co-founded the CCC)—in unexpected ways. All while an original soundscape by composer Philippe Brault contributes to the textured atmosphere.

FICTIONS runs online through 4 May.

Images by Alex Lesage