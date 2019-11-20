The Cooper Union’s Student Work Collection Highlights Early Work From Star Architects and More

An expansive, free online database, The Cooper Union’s Student Work Collection contains projects from 1,500+ of the institution’s graduates—as well as those from its Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture. This public archive includes (text, audio and photographic) components from roughly 4,500 projects, stretching back to the 1930s, many of which were unpublished. Many of the school’s celebrated alumni, Elizabeth Diller and Daniel Libeskind included, have work featured. Read more at Architectural Digest.

