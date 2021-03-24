DesignForATL Instagram Fundraiser for Families of Atlanta Victims

To support the families of the Atlanta hate crime victims, through the non-profit Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta (which is offering direct financial assistance), @DesignForATL is an Instagram-based fundraising program initiated and organized by three AAPI-founded and -led businesses in the design sector: Hello Human and Tantuvi, with the support of Ladies & Gentlemen Studio. More than 80 makers, designers and design studios have donated products—including decor, furnishings, lighting, textiles and ceramics, from the likes of The Future Perfect, Calico Wallpaper, Dusen Dusen, Poketo and so many more. The items can be explored through the @DesignForATL Instagram as well as the #DesignForATL hashtag, which brings up other participating designers. To participate in the raffle-like initiative, donate to Advancing Justice Atlanta and include the corresponding code from the item you are interested in. Donation requirements will vary depending on the item. The fundraiser will end on midnight EST on 28 March, with winners announced on 30 March.

Image courtesy of #DesignForATL