DesignMiami/ Opens Their First-Ever Permanent Web Store

Though DesignMiami/ cancelled their June fair in Basel this year, the powerhouse design destination has opened the figurative doors on their permanent web shop. This new online marketplace hosts more than 800 20th- and 21st-century collectible objects, carefully drawn from 52 of the world’s most renowned design galleries. Prices range from $100 works on paper to historic treasures fetching more than $1 million—and items can be filtered by gallery, era or product type. Further, the design fair partnered with Anava Projects on a collection of more than 100 limited edition drawings by acclaimed designers, with proceeds benefiting GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. Browse the offerings at the Design Miami Shop, online now.

