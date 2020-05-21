Makers of contemporary and sophisticated leather goods, Salt Lake City-based Anson Calder values function and form equally as they design their bags and accessories. Though their styles appear minimal, each item has been expertly and thoughtfully crafted to ensure it’s durable and utilitarian. With leather sourced from a family-owned French tannery that dates back to the 16th century, each product feels luxurious even as it remains understated. We have selected some of our favorite items from their elegant collection, and the team at Anson Calder is kindly offering CH readers a 30% discount on purchases made over the next 30 days, simply use code COOLHUNTING at checkout.
Catch-All Tray
Lined with French Nubuck, the unassuming catch-all tray ($175) acts as a home base for the essentials—keys, phone, and all of the items you can’t misplace. The collapsible square leather tray provides enough room (10 by 10 inches when unfolded) for a handful of stuff, including heavier items as the edges snap into place for added structure and strength.
The Weekender
Made in the USA from premium French calfskin leather, in a rich blue colorway, the Weekender ($1400) is Anson Calder’s largest bag. In addition to its sturdiness, the interior system allows for complete, easy organization. Inside, one also finds that the bag doesn’t have a lining; this highlights the material in a luscious manner.
Toiletry Kit
The Passport Wallet
iPhone Case
Images courtesy of Anson Calder