George Nakashima’s Children Live Within and Preserve His Design Legacy

Japanese-American architect and furniture designer George Nakashima’s New Hope, Pennsylvania property houses more than 19 buildings by the craftsman. Two of them are homes to his daughter, Mira (who runs the grounds) and his son, Kevin—an unofficial keeper of the family’s saga. A prolific creator, Nakashima turned from commercial architecture to midcentury folk craft. During his life, he transformed walnut and maple, cherry and redwood slabs into furniture that bucked the trend of disposable modernity. In the homes of his children, Nakashima’s work remains preserved and, in turn, so does the heritage that inspired him. Read more at The New York Times.

