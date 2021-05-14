Iconic Gensler Architecture + Design Projects

To honor the achievements of global architecture and design firm Gensler’s co-founder Art Gensler, who recently died at the age of 85, Dezeen selected eight key projects that highlight the diversity of their work. From one studio in San Francisco circa 1965 to 50 offices worldwide today, Gensler has influenced everything from the Shanghai skyline (with the 120-story Shanghai Municipal Government building, the city’s second tallest structure) to the Apple store experience (Gensler designer the first 100 Apple stores). Read more about the firm’s staggering accomplishments—be it the vision for the second-ever Gap clothing store or the renovation and expansion of the San Francisco International Airport—at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Gensler