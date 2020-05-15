IKEA’s Quarantine Fort Instructions

For anyone who’s ever assembled a tent or cave from everyday items in their living room comes a nostalgic new campaign from IKEA, developed by the Russian agency Instinct. A clever, comedic guide to fort-building, the six-part campaign appears in the form of the Swedish furniture giant’s assembly instruction illustrations; it employs a mix of IKEA products and other homewares. It’s useful, too—and should be put into action by anyone at home (whether with adventurous children or not) during quarantine. See all six illustrations at Adweek.

Via adweek.coom Posted on