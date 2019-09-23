Lexus Introduces its First-Ever Luxury Yacht, the LY 650

Scroll down to see more content

Based on the by the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept from 2017, the LY 650 (which debuted last week in Florida) marks the production-scale debut for the brand’s boating category. The 65-foot vessel is the result of a collaboration between Lexus (the luxury vehicle division of the Toyota), Wisconsin-based Marquis Yachts, and studio Nuvolari Lenard. At $3+ million, the boat is high-tech and sporty, yet stylish and sophisticated—embodying the Lexus ethos of “CRAFTED” which aims to pay “exquisite attention to detail” and “anticipatory hospitality.”

“The LY 650 symbolizes the challenge taken by Lexus, which aspires to be a true luxury lifestyle brand, to venture beyond the automobile,” Lexus president Akio Toyoda says.

The translation of the Lexus DNA comes courtesy of the Toyota Production System, which Marquis Yachts adopted. The vessel is powered by a pair of Volvo Penta IPS engines, and affords high output with minimal fuel consumption, safe cruising capabilities and unprecedented mobility.

With Venice-based Nuvolari Lenard in charge of interiors, all three decks are elegant and make clever use of space. Hand-molded and custom-painted hulls house custom-fitted, real wood trim and furniture as well as hand-sewn seats. Additionally, LY-Link technology offers real-time monitoring and remote on/off commands for air conditioning, lights and more.

The LY 650 will appear at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida (30 October to 3 November) and will be available right around the same time.

Images courtesy of Lexus