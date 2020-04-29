Mattel’s Everyday Heroes Action Figure Line

Mattel honors essential workers with their new #ThankYouHeroes line from Fisher-Price. This diverse roster of everyday hero action figures includes four types of nurses, EMTs, doctors and delivery drivers, as well as a Little People Community Champions set that consists of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver, and grocery store worker. The individual figures can be purchased for $20—with $15 of those dollars going to the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative from sales now through 31 May. Read more about the collection and Mattel’s contributions at Mashable.

