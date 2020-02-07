Mattel’s New Inclusive Barbie Dolls

Mattel is betting on “a multi-dimensional view of beauty” as they continue to make Barbies that are more diverse and inclusive. Their latest cast of characters includes Barbies with vitiligo, hair loss, prosthetic limbs (made in collaboration with young disability advocate Jordan Reeves), and various other attributes. In fact, Barbie is now available in “five body types, 22 skin tones, 76 hair styles, 94 hair colors, and 13 eye colors” thanks to an ongoing effort to have kids see themselves in the dolls they play with—hopefully strengthening their sense of belonging and self-worth. See more at The Independent.

