Mattel’s First-Ever Gender Neutral Doll

Mattel’s new “Creatable World” Doll kit is a gender-fluid doll that can be feminine-presenting, masculine-presenting, both or neither. The doll represents an important shift and is evidence of how the company is helping to usher in acceptance and understanding. “I think if we could have a hand in creating the idea that a boy can play with a perceived girl toy and a girl can play with a perceived boy toy, we would have contributed to a better, more sensitive place of perception in the world today,” Mattel’s President Richard Dickson tells TIME. “And even more so for the kids that find themselves in that challenging place, if we can make that moment in their life a bit more comfortable, and knowing we created something that makes them feel recognized, that’s a beautiful thing. Read more at TIME.

Via time.com Posted on