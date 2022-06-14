Milan Design Week 2022: Lighting the Way

One of the most inspiring categories each Milan Design Week (and in interior architecture and design as a whole), the lighting sector continues to transfix thanks to rapid technological advancements and an abundance of creativity. This year throughout Milan, countless design brands and manufacturers released thoughtful fixtures and impressive lamps, and some artful objects even managed to express light in surprising new ways. For our team of editors on the ground in Italy, no product impressed as much as the Arco K from Flos but the items we’ve chosen to pair it with here certainly warrant attention for their innovative qualities and (literal) brilliance.

Arco K by Flos

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni’s iconic Arco floor lamp, Flos revealed the limited edition Arco K which features a lead-free optical crystal block instead of marble. To develop such a compelling variation, Flos needs to invent the very technology to machine the base. The chandelier-like functionality and beloved arching form remain the same, emphasizing the timelessness of the design, though this numbered special edition (with NFC-encrypted authenticity) has an undeniable future-forward aesthetic edge.

Marea by Atelier Oi at Rossana Orlandi

Swiss architecture and design studio Atelier Oi presented their kinetic Marea light fixtures at Milan’s Rossana Orlandi gallery. Each suspended system utilizes magnetized rods which hold LEDs that attract and repel each other in a perpetual dance, casting light through static WonderGlass discs to render an impersonation of the dialog between sunlight and the sea onto the floor.

Volum by Snøhetta

Illuminating the picture windows of the brand new Lodes showroom in Milan’s Brera district, the Volum light series in collaboration with international renowned design studio Snøhetta casts bright light through clusters of differently sized orbs. It’s one of the many treasures within the Italian lighting design specialist’s storefront and it’s notable for its 360-degree range, and the modular nature of the collection (which features four sizes).

Requiem by Lee Broom

Six utterly mesmerizing lighting collections, each referencing places of worship, shed light upon the walls of (CH favorite) Lee Broom‘s aptly titled Divine Inspiration installation during Milan Design Week. Though all were impressive—from their thoughtful geometries to impeccable materials—the limited edition Requiem designs set a new standard for the 15-year-old brand. Broom crafts each ghostly fixture himself at his London factory, dipping fabrics in plaster and draping them over light sources.

Ghost Pendant by Resident

From Auckland, New Zealand-based design firm Resident, the minimal Ghost Pendant projects light from the downward-facing brims of two concentric borosilicate glass tubes. An optical illusion occurs, where no other part of the glass appears to glow. Resident, who set up an enchanting exhibit in the courtyard of Brera’s cloisters, also developed a floor lamp iteration featuring this aesthetic.

A:Live by Lasvit

Czech lighting manufacturer Lasvit‘s kinetic chandelier, A:Live, began as a concept inspired by the movement of a flock of birds and a swarm of bees. An advanced mobility technology allows the individual crystal components to twist and turn and even react against the movement of each other. Every A:Live system is customizable, as well.

Unproduced by Maximilian Marchesani Studio at Alcova

Inside Alcova—the most experimental Milan Design Week fair, where emerging designers and studios set their creations among abandoned buildings enveloped by vegetation—Maximilian Marchesani Studio presented an installation called Unproduced. For each extraordinary organic piece within, the artist and designer wove lighting components into natural materials, from tree branches to tufts of fabric.

OZ Lamp by Andrés Reisinger at Nilufar Depot

Presented in a shimmering pink room at Nina Yashar’s iconic Milan design destination Nilufar Depot, the lamps of contemporary Spanish lighting designer Andrés Reisinger, pile unexpected shapes into sculptural forms. Of the three works on display, the striking sophistication of Reisinger’s OZ lamp impressed the most.

