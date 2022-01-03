Moments With Ethnicraft Designer Louise Mertens

In the thoughtful new short-form documentary Moments with: Louise Mertens, visual artist, creative director and Ethnicraft designer Louise Mertens delves into her process, personality, aesthetic and why she values the sanctity of her own bedroom. Headquartered in Antwerp, the furniture and design object brand has produced pieces from solid wood for 25 years now. In understanding Mertens’ philosophies as a creator, it becomes easy to understand her contributions to Ethnicraft. Watch the video at Vimeo.

Image courtesy of Ethnicraft