NYCxDESIGN 2022: Floral Artist Lutfi Janania’s Vitra Installation

Inside NYC’s Vitra Studio on Madison Avenue, floral artist Lutfi Janania has installed a spellbinding array of curious, colorful and organic botanical sculptures to align with the furniture and decor brand’s designer vases—including their Vase Découpage collection by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. A celebration of springtime and Vitra’s very own Flower Guide, the ephemeral exhibition is an official event in this year’s NYCxDESIGN festival. Amidst a week of design extravaganzas and exclusive showcases, this living exposition by the Honduras-born, Brooklyn-based visionary, who founded the Rosalila design studio, is a breath of fresh air.

“When I’m working with a partner, especially one as vibrant and classic as Vitra,” Janania explains to COOL HUNTING, “I look for ways to marry the aesthetic pillars of the brand with my own vision to create a true collaboration. In this instance, with such incredible vessels, I imagined a relationship in color and volume and built from there.” It’s complementary artistry at its finest.

Vitra’s NYCxDESIGN activation with Janania is on view by appointment now through 18 May. The installation’s closing night will feature a talk with legendary architect and designer Gerald Luss and touch upon the evolution of modular office design and how it correlates to Vitra’s Comma system. ​

Images courtesy of Eric Petschak