Roll & Hill’s First-Ever Furniture Collection

In 2020, Brooklyn-based lighting design firm Roll & Hill acquired the 75-year-old, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based furniture brand Alexis Manufacturing Company. As a result, Roll & Hill now introduces their first-ever furniture collection, a premium all-wood series of stools, chairs and tables. The eight debut pieces were either designed by Jason Miller (Roll & Hill’s founder), Karl Zahn or Campagna (who imagined an angular, three plane chair and a circular “Sit, Set Chair”)—and materials range from walnut to oak and maple. Read more at Design Milk, where you can see photos of the entire collection.

Image courtesy of Roll & Hill