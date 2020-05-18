Seoul’s Liquid Anamorphic Illusion, “WAVE,” by d’strict

Located on the LED screens of Seoul, South Korea’s COEX atrium, the large-scale public art project, “Wave,” by local digital creators d’strict, tricks passersby (and those who watch the video, too). An anamorphic illusion, the artwork simulates a giant wave about to break through the massive screen, which wraps around the building’s sides. The display is 80 meters wide and 23 meters high. Paired sound effects only enhance the experience. Watch the mesmerizing video of the “Wave” sloshing around at Vimeo.

