Snøhetta-Designed Building Produces More Energy Than It Uses

Located along the Trondheim Fjord in Norway, the Powerhouse Brattørkaia sets a high standard for regenerative architecture—buildings and infrastructure that attempt to undo the harm we’ve imparted on the environment. The office building is covered in 3,000-square-meters of solar panels. It powers itself, neighboring buildings as well as a pair of transit hubs. In total, the Brattørkaia produces twice the amount of energy it uses and that power can be stored in banks for shorter winter days. Both a shining example of eco-friendly design and striking architecture, the building hopes to be a formula that other projects can follow. Read more at Dezeen.

