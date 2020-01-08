Snøhetta’s NYC Green Space Moves Forward

Scroll down to see more content

The Phillip Johnson-designed 550 Madison has been a postmodern icon of NYC since its completion in 1984. Now, the midtown structure will receive new life, thanks to Snøhetta. The design and architecture firm has been given the go-ahead by the Manhattan Community Board to revitalize the building’s privately-owned public space and create a community-focused green space. Working with landscape architecture firm Phyto Studio, Snøhetta promises 40+ trees, a waterfall, and more for the expansive space “described by the architects as ‘a vibrant sensory retreat.'” As community and green spaces become more important to those in big cities, this project will benefit New Yorkers and visitors alike. Find out more at designboom.