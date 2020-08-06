Spend the Night in Artist Dre Wapenaar’s Tear-Drop Shaped Hanging Tents

Dangling in Belgium’s Borgloon Forest, Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar’s four low-impact “Tranendreef” tree tents welcome visitors for €70 per night through 30 September. Wapenaar initially installed the teardrop-shaped sculptures as part of Pit, a public art exhibition organized by contemporary art gallery Z33. Now, each tent (accessible by ladder) can accommodate up to two adults and two children for the night. These uncommon works provide a new vantage point to enjoy the natural surroundings. Read more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Kristof Vrancken