Test Drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet could be described as a drop-top isolation chamber: it’s a luxurious grand tourer, bringing a suite of top-flight comforts to top-down driving. More importantly, this Benz fully delivers the premium experience one expects from the brand. It’s classically handsome and crisp in design. Its grille looks like a grille, its fascia doesn’t shout, and its sheetmetal doesn’t resemble a metallic interpretation of origami. While this E-Class doesn’t force the edges of design, this clean expression will continue to look good for many years, regardless of how design currents shift.

It’s the subtle details that help elevate this E-Class. Strakes in the hood suggest power while the curvature of the fenders invoke grace. Brushed metal trim accents the greenhouse and the base of the power-folding roof. Updated LED tail lights make an elegant statement at the rear. E-Class Cabriolets outfitted with the AMG Line appearance package get added flair in the form of embellishments like a chrome-accented grille and striking 20-inch alloy wheels.

As nice as the exterior is, it’s the cabin of the E450 Cabriolet that truly rewards. It’s surprisingly silent when the roof is up. Almost every touchpoint is wrapped in soft, high-grade leather. The heated and ventilated front seats offer an optimal balance of comfort and support with plenty of adjustability, and Mercedes-Benz‘s renowned AIRSCARF technology sends warm air around your neck during those chillier top-down drives. The sen wood trim boasts a striking, high-gloss finish, and ambient LED lighting radiates from the doors, dash and vents to help set the mood.

Certain controls (including things like climate and audio volume) still rely on traditional, physical controls (which is a pleasant surprise) but most functions are accessed through the 12.3-inch widescreen color display controlled via a trackpad-like interface that’s perfectly located in front of the center armrest. It’s all intuitive, with a near-zero learning curve that allows one to hop in and put all their attention into enjoying the drive.

The E450 Cabriolet drives wonderfully, but if you’re looking for an intense, ultra-responsive sports car experience look elsewhere. This convertible was built for comfort, not speed. Despite those 20-inch wheels and low-profile summer tires, this Mercedes-Benz just floats over the road, its air suspension effortlessly soaking up any and all bumps. Steering is accurate, but is neither sharp nor communicative, which again isn’t a problem as it just adds to a serene driving experience.

Powering the E450 Cabriolet is a three-liter turbocharged straight-six engine rated at 362 horsepower and 369lb-ft of torque. This engine is also outfitted with Mercedes-Benz’s EQ Boost technology, which adds a minor amount of electrified assistance, optimizing power delivery and fuel efficiency. And it’s all connected to a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission that’s buttery smooth.

That’s the word that probably best describes the Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet: smooth. There’s no sense of hustle or urgency because that’s not what this car is for; rather, this vehicle bathes you in comfort whether you’re stuck in stop-and-go traffic, barreling down a wide-open autobahn or taking a top-down cruise by the seaside. There’s plenty of power and speed available, but it’s delivered so seamlessly that the speedometer is your only clue as to how quickly you’re passing the world outside.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet encourages its driver to take their time, maybe even take the long way getting there. It provides all the right modern features along with the classic hallmarks of luxury—it’s an experience that is classically Mercedes-Benz.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz