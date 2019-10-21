The US Air Force Leans on Biomimicry for New Body Armor

Referencing the arapaima—an Amazonian fish native to places like Brazil, Peru, and Guyana—the US Air Force plans to research whether or not their body armor can replicate the strength of the fish’s exterior, which is capable of fending off deadly piranha just with its scales. This self-defense system is courtesy of evolution over millions of years, and has made the fish’s body both protective and incredibly flexible. Naturally, the organization wondered if this same technology in each individual scale could be mimicked in armor for humans and planes. Read more at Popular Mechanics.

