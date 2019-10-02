Wolfgang & Hite’s Starchitect Dildos + Butt Plug

Referencing the towers and sculptures of Hudson Yards, Wolfgang & Hite’s skyscraper-shaped dildos (and sculptural butt plug) comprise their XXX-HY sex toy collection. A silicone critique of NYC’s high-end real estate, the series features Diller, Scofidio + Renfro’s The Shed, Heatherwick Studio’s Vessel, and several towers, including 50 Hudson Yards by Foster + Partners. They’re abstracted versions, but to scale, rather than exact replicas—and unfortunately not for sale. Read more at Dezeen.

