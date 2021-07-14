Glimpse the Milky Way Galaxy Within This Cosmic Jelly Cake

From the Brooklyn-based, queer-owned “jelly cakery,” Solid Wiggles, The Cosmos cake offers a mesmeric, near photo-realistic interpretation of the Milky Way. From condensed milk spirals to edible glitter, the delectable visual—imagined and executed by Solid Wiggles’ proprietors: pastry chef Jena Derman and cocktails maven Jack Schramm—is the result of several meticulous processes that include centrifuges and syringe-tipped knives. And remarkably, everything one sees before digging in all happens to be underneath the surface of the Jell-O itself. Read more about The Cosmos and other jelly cakes at Atlas Obscura.

Image courtesy of Solid Wiggles