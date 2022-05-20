2022 Milky Way Photographer of The Year Winners

Every year, travel publication Capture the Atlas gathers images of the Milky Way taken from around the world. The photos attest to how cameras open up a myriad of worlds invisible to the naked eye and showcase the stunning beauty found in nature, bolstered by photographers’ skills for composition, lighting and creativity. This year’s winning images include a starry night alighting the yardang-shaped eroded hills in China by Jinyi He; a green- and orange-tinged Milky Way behind Native American petroglyphs by Marcin Zajac; an arching galaxy, interspersed with meteor showers in Slovenia from Uroš Fink and more. View the other dazzling, winning shots of the galaxy at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Evan McKay/Milky Way photographer of the year

