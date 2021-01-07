Dishing Up Invasive Species as Locavore Delicacies

Scientists are increasingly looking to chefs to help save threatened wetlands, lakes, rivers and forests from invasive species by encouraging them to turn pesky vines like kudzu, ravenous lionfish, feral hogs and other unwelcome species into delicacies with a locavore flavor. National Geographic features several of the chefs, organizations and restaurants in the south tackling the problem of managing invasive species and the delights that can be created with them, all while keeping their local biodiversity in balance. Find out more at National Geographic.

Image courtesy of Alexander Vasenin