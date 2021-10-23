Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Solange’s New Library for Rare Books on Black Art + Expression

Founded by Solange’s creative agency, Saint Heron, and curated by Rosa Duffy, the Saint Heron Community Library highlights over 50 rare, author-inscribed and out-of-print books by pioneering Black artists and thinkers. The online archive—whose first season runs from 18-29 October—focuses on fostering knowledge, discussion and skill within the community. “These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement,” says Solange. The library’s design reflects this ethos. Situated on a beautifully warm-toned website created by designer Angela A Asemota and developer Celso White, the platform’s earthy colors and optimized aesthetic make for the perfect hub dedicated to nurturing creativity. Find out more about the site’s development and its mission to educate and inspire at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Saint Heron

How New Zealand Musicians are Revitalizing Maori Language

Maori, the Indigenous language of New Zealand, is on the cusp of extinction—and musicians in the country are trying to save it. Translating well-known songs into te reo Maori (“te reo” meaning “the language”), New Zealand artists are putting the Indigenous tongue back into use. Lorde is one such musician, releasing a new EP, Te Ao Marama, that’s composed of five songs from her record Solar Power translated into Maori—but artists have been embarking on this project long before her. In 2019, producer and musician Dame Hinewehi Mohi assembled Waiata/Anthems, an album of English tracks sung in Maori, which debuted at number one on New Zealand’s charts. Efforts like these have helped spread awareness of the language so that now, newscasters, weather reporters and grocery store signs include greetings or translations in Maori. As te reo becomes more widespread, people are catching on to its inherent resilience and beauty, which you can learn more about at The New York Times.

Image of Sir Timoti Karetu, courtesy of Cameron James McLaren/The New York Times

Tour de Moon’s Open Call for Radical Young Creatives

Spearheaded by Dr Nelly Ben Hayoun, Tour de Moon is a cosmic festival that seeks to enact pluralistic futures through afterparties, immersive experiences and innovative technology—and it references the moon as a way to take back the satellite from colonial expansion. The festival launches today with an original track—composed of Seun Kuti’s saxophone mixed with “ITT (International Thief Thief),” a song by his father, the legendary Fela Kuti—that will be transmitted onto the moon using Moonbounce, an Earth-Moon-Earth technology. Celebrations also kick off with an open call for creative visionaries (including nightlife workers) aged 18 to 25 (with compensation for roles ranging from £100 to £25,000) to help realize projects inspired by the moon and radical thought. Applications are open from now to 6 January and initiatives will tour throughout the UK next summer. Learn more about the project, listen to track and apply for the bursary at Tour de Moon.

Image of Moon Experiences costume, digital render by Ben Wheele, copyright Tour de Moon

POSTERIZED to Become the Largest Basketball Photography Book

Power Moves Publishing is releasing an exclusive, giant-sized book of iconic poster dunks throughout NBA history. The 14 by 19 inch book, fittingly titled POSTERIZED, will be the largest basketball photography book ever published, featuring stories, interviews and anecdotes from NBA stars, sports historians and photographers. This is in addition to the over 150 high-quality, historic and often never-before-seen-in-print photos (consented by the NBA) that capture electric moments between legends. Scottie Pippin dunking on Patrick Ewing before taunting Spike Lee in the infamous 1994 game is one such moment. While the nine pound, limited edition collectible is currently in its crowdfunding phase, there are options for tiered levels of backing and purchasing. Learn more about the book and its massive undertaking at Kickstarter.

Image courtesy of Scott Strazzante/POSTERIZED

Artist A G Cook Composed a Song From Apple Product Sounds

The snapping of AirPod cases, the resounding ring from a 1998 iMac, the scrolling sound from an iPod wheel and other beeps and clicks; these make up the instrumentals of artist and producer A G Cook’s latest song, “Start Up.” From a garage, Cook recorded and blended together various sounds from Apple products released over the last 45 years. As a result, he composed a nostalgic and relaxed song that is not only a feat of creativity, but also a testament to the recognizable iconography of Apple. Listen to the track, which kicked off Apple’s MacBook Pro Keynote, on YouTube.

Image courtesy of Apple/YouTube

First Black History Tube Map Pays Tribute to Iconic Black Britons

For the first time, London’s tube map has been reconceived to pay tribute to legendary Black Britons throughout history. Pioneers—like the first known Black woman to serve in the Royal Navy and London’s first Black bus driver—populate the map, organized into themes that coincide with each of the 11 underground lines. The categories (Georgians, sports, arts, trailblazer, LGBTQ+, vanguard, medic, campaigner, performer, literary and culture) highlight a Black figure in UK’s history at each stop. This map, created by Transport for London in collaboration with Black Cultural Archives, offers an accessible and fun entry point into learning more about Black history. Explore the map and the Black trendsetters it highlights at designboom.

Image courtesy of Transport for London/designboom

Brooklyn Magazine’s Guide to This Year’s New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

From 15-26 October, the 33rd annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival pops up in venues across Manhattan and Brooklyn. This celebration of queer cinema has been presented in NYC by the LGBTQ+ arts nonprofit NewFest since 1988. This year, 130+ new films premiere as part of the programming (some of which are available virtually, as well). From the Brooklyn Academy of Music to Nitehawk Prospect Park, this weekend in particular will see many in-person events come to life. Read about them and the festival’s history at Brooklyn Magazine.

Image courtesy of Bring Down the Walls, directed by Phil Collins

