Solange’s New Library for Rare Books on Black Art + Expression

Founded by Solange’s creative agency, Saint Heron, and curated by Rosa Duffy, the Saint Heron Community Library highlights over 50 rare, author-inscribed and out-of-print books by pioneering Black artists and thinkers. The online archive—whose first season runs from 18-29 October—focuses on fostering knowledge, discussion and skill within the community. “These works expand imaginations, and it is vital to us to make them accessible to students, and our communities for research and engagement,” says Solange. The library’s design reflects this ethos. Situated on a beautifully warm-toned website created by designer Angela A Asemota and developer Celso White, the platform’s earthy colors and optimized aesthetic make for the perfect hub dedicated to nurturing creativity. Find out more about the site’s development and its mission to educate and inspire at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Saint Heron