A Call for Rare NYC-Centric Merch

Inspired by Jon Caramanica’s piece on Williamsburg’s Fantasy Explosion, Shirts for Lifelong New Yorkers and Those Who Would Like to Pass for One, The New York Times is calling for photos of your best NYC-centric merchandise. From sweatsuits adorned with New York Department of Sanitation branding to T-shirts from bygone diners and pizzerias, the Style desk seeks photos and stories about a variety of NYC garb. “What’s in your closet or your storage space? Do you have shirts from long-shuttered nightclubs? Old uniforms from city agencies? A dad hat from the beloved neighborhood restaurant that closed last year? Pieces of clothing from your elementary school, your summer camp, your crossword-solver club?” they ask. Read more and submit there.

