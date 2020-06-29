Black in Fashion Council Promotes Accountability Culture

On a mission to expand the breakthroughs around Black Lives Matter into longterm practices that protect marginalized Black employees in the fashion industry, PR consultant Sandrine Charles and Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner formed the Black in Fashion Council this June. Along with an impactful executive board and guidance from Human Rights Campaign, the council will establish inclusivity benchmarks, as well as policies for hiring managers, and ask participating companies to sign a three-year commitment. Each year, the council will publish an evaluation of these companies and their Black representation in an annual report. Of equal importance, the council will also create a roster of Black professionals brands can hire. Read more about their push for radical accountability at Fast Company.

