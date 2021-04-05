Gift Guide: Unconventional Florals for Spring

We all know that floral for spring isn’t groundbreaking, but there’s no denying the appeal of embracing the spirit of the season. Eschewing the dainty and traditional in favor of unconventional, bold and off-kilter floral patterns, we have rounded up some of our favorite apparel, accessories and footwear for all genders. From geometric daisies to photo-print plants, marine flora and beyond, these prints take floral in many new directions.

Obelia Linen Shorts

In another of Romance Was Born‘s collections featuring artwork by beloved Australian author, illustrator and cartoonist May Gibbs’ work, these Obelia shorts ($250 AUD) present the character surrounded by marine flora, coral, sea anemone and more. The story (published in 1921) tells of Little Obelia, who slept in a shell on the ocean floor, with wisdom growing inside her, until she came out and was raised by Ragged Blossoms, eventually becoming Queen of the Fish Folk. While the tale was written for kids, the all-over print garments are playful without being childish. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Northcott Society and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

Abiella Dress

From Copenhagen-based Baum und Pferdgarten, the Abiella dress (€229) features a collage pattern of black and white digital prints. The midi-length dress features adjustable spaghetti straps, and has been constructed with a blend of viscose and polymaide. Thanks to Baum und Pferdgarten‘s commitment to transparency, the exact name and location of the facility where this garment was made is also listed, and the brand states that all their partners are dedicated to respecting workers’ rights.

Floral Bucket Hat

Just a touch abstract, this floral hat from Engineered Garments is imbued with the brand’s ethos: to combine utilitarianism with craft to make items that are at once practical and elevated. With a lilac base and watercolor-esque leaves and petals, this bucket hat ($121) is made from polyester and cotton and features visible pink stitching.

Floral Stripe Combo Shirt

Australian label Double Rainbouu‘s 100% cotton Floral Stripe Combo shirt ($195 AUD), intended for all genders, boasts a boxy silhouette that suits all types of shapes and sizes—from XXS to XXXL. While the pastel palette is a common floral style, the contrast between stripes and flowers offers this piece an offbeat element.

Alfred Shorts

Wood Wood‘s Alfred shorts ($180) are constructed from lightweight, 100% organic cotton with a stretchable, elastic waist and adjustable drawstring. The front-facing pockets zip closed, while two patch pockets occupy the rear. Best of all, there’s an all-over vegetable print comprising seasonal produce staples like (from what we can tell) cabbage, turnips and cauliflower. It’s a playful nod to classic, sometimes preppy floral prints. The shorts are available in size XS through XL.

Donald Sultan Tied Up In White Flora Silk Scarf

From WeR2 Studio, the Tied Up In Flora scarf ($195) has an interpretation of acclaimed pop artist Donald Sultan’s “28 Flowers” work digitally printed upon it. The 100% silk accessory, made in Italy, measures 90 by 90 centimeters. Sultan’s bright, colorful art pops from the material.

Allover Rose Shorts

Available in two shapes (in women’s or men’s sizes), Opening Ceremony‘s Allover Roses shorts ($350) feature a brash take on a traditionally dainty pattern, thanks to its black background, lack of pastels and bold illustration. With the brand’s name appearing within the flowers’ stems, each style of these shorts features an elasticized waistband, but they vary in their measurements and inclusion of pockets.

Floral Print Tote Bag

From Comme des Garçons SHIRT (one of the brand’s diffusion labels) and featuring an abstract print by legendary NYC graffiti artist Futura, just how “floral” this tote bag ($206) really is remains in the eye of the beholder, but there’s no denying it’s colorful and playful. The polyurethane outer isn’t quite waterproof, but should protect from drizzle or well-placed spills. With a cotton inner lining, the bag features two top handles and a shoulder strap.

Silk Flowers Shirt

Designer Angelo Baque’s independent label AWAKE NY blends throwback silhouettes with modern graphics, and the Silk Flowers Shirt ($265) is no exception. It’s cut from 100% silk, includes front and cuff button closures and features a graphic print of crossed arms holding flowers. Part dress shirt and part streetwear grail, this is a piece that pays homage to the spring season.

Takashi Murakami Multi-Flower Mask

Kaikai Kiki Co’s Multi-Flower mask ($70) features the recognizable work of Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. Overlapping, smiling flowers, all of which burst with joy, compose the distinct floral pattern. The mask comes in three different sizes (one for children, two for adults) and three colorways, all of which are composed of breathable cotton.

SK8-Hi Tulipes Sneakers

Kenzo‘s colorful collaboration with Vans includes three colorways of the SK8-Hi Tulipes ($132)—red, yellow and black—and features a rare top to bottom pattern covering. The outsole continues the scene set in the mid-section, which also blossoms into the upper. Vans’ classic white logo, stitching, piping and laces are the only contrast. Available in French standard sizes 35 through 41.

Selvedge Bandana

Inspired by mid-20th century FastColor bandanas, Japan-based brand Kapital’s ultra-soft Selvedge bandana ($39) comes adorned with a miniature skull and flower print. Each multi-colored (white, green, pink and yellow) accessory is made in Japan from 100% cotton. The bandana measures out to an almost-perfect square (21 by 22 inches), and is born from a small-batch production system.

Dark Green Floral Shirt

Acne Studios’ faded floral shirt ($380) is crafted from viscose and features a split hem and camp collar, making it ideal for warmer weather. A large, white flower cuts across the chest, and the dark green backdrop calls to mind mossy woods. This is a subtle, luxurious alternative to all-over patterns, while still emphasizing the botanical theme. Sized according to European standards, it’s available in 44 through 52.

Josef Frank Bag Baranquilla

In a black variation of Austrian-Swedish architect and textile designer Josef Frank’s iconic Barranquilla floral pattern, this linen bag (1,900 SEK) measures 48 by 24 centimeters. Its adjustable, patterned strap features both premium leather and brass accents. Frank’s patterns can also be purchased as wallpaper, table settings and on furniture from his famed Stockholm store, Svenskt Tenn, and online.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten