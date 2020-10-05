Kenzo Takada’s Playful Legacy in Pictures

This past weekend, luxury fashion house Kenzo founder Kenzo Takada sadly passed away at 81 years old from COVID-19. Just a few years after arriving in Paris from Tokyo, Takada founded his eponymous brand in 1970 and promptly shook up the fashion scene in the capital with bright colors, bold prints and daring shapes. Paving the way for more Japanese designers, and influencing countless others from all over the world, Takada made garments that were often androgynous and playful, and always wildly original. Exuberance coursed through his shows; the first of which saw models running around and kissing one another upon a circular catwalk. Take a look at some of his most memorable pieces at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Images Press / The Guardian