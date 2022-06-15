LEAF Flower Show Blossoms in NYC

Scroll down to see more content

The second annual LEAF Flower Show was in full bloom across NYC’s Meatpacking District this past weekend, bringing beauty and optimism to the city. To share some of the floral delights scattered across the neighborhood, we asked photographer Caleb Adams to capture the fleeting installations, and he set out with his camera to shoot his favorites by both day and by night. The results are as glorious as expected, with the festival including colorful and uplifting displays by Lewis Miller, a European-style flower market and more.

Images by Caleb Adams for COOL HUNTING