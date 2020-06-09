Advancing Technologies Deliver 3D Scans of Deep Sea Creatures

Marine biologists have struggled to study sea creatures in middle depths due to frigid temperatures, air pressure and visibility, but a new device called DeepPIV will change this. It can perform CT scan-like surveys of animals and transmit data back to computers to be composed into super-detailed 3D images. For the process, a thin beam of laser light runs through each creature, producing a rendering of its structural features and innards. These images will provide some of the first-ever views into the functions of their internal systems, offering further insight into life underwater. Dr Kakani Katija (an engineer at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) says “the new technique would help unveil how the gooey animals do such things as move, feed, procreate and protect themselves.” Find out more at The New York Times.

