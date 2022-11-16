A Material Only Found in Meteorites Has Been Made on Earth

An alloy called tetrataenite—a combination of nickel and iron typically created by being cooled “over millions of years as meteoroids and asteroids tumbled through space”—has been produced on Earth for the first time. Two teams of scientists (at Boston’s Northeastern University and England’s University of Cambridge) made the compound, which is “ideal for use in the high-end permanent magnets that are an essential component of a vast range of advanced machines, from electric vehicles to space shuttle turbines.” This could mean a reduced need to use rare-earth elements and, in turn, reduce the devastation from mining. Find out more about this material and its potential influence on the environment and trade at NPR.

Image courtesy of Pixbay