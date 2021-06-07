Apple Messages New “Shared with You” Feature

For anyone who ever lost track of a link or photo that was sent their way (by not remembering who sent it when), a new feature—announced at Apple WWDC 2021—will aggregate items people receive through iOS within Shared with You, a dedicated content section within multiple apps. This strengthens the integration of Apple Messages with others applications like Apple Photos, Music and News (even Apple TV), which will each have their own “Shared With You” section. Read more about the forthcoming addition at Slash Gear.

Image courtesy of Apple