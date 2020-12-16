China’s Ningbo Fotile Kitchen Ware Co Reimagines the Dishwasher

With their Fotile 3-in-1 Sink Dishwasher, Chinese appliance company Ningbo Fotile Kitchen Ware Co embeds the unit right into the countertop, directly beside a complementary sink. Its name references the fact that the equipment doesn’t just wash dishes—it also safely cleans produce and seafood. One variation of the dishwasher features touch-sensitive controls on the lid, which were designed to respond to dry or wet hands. Read more about the unit, and why the form factor matters, at Core77.

Image courtesy of Ningbo Fotile Kitchen Ware Co