Companies are Converting Classic Cars into Electric Vehicles

Over the years, as electric cars have increased in popularity, companies around the world have begun converting classic automobiles (which are notorious for being bad for the planet) into their eco-friendlier counterparts. In the UK, Lunaz and London Electric Cars are two such companies who give iconic motors modern upgrades, converting cars like the Jaguar XK120 and 1953 Morris Minor, respectively. In the US, EV West is on a mission to prove the power behind electric cars, packing a double-cab Volkswagen minivan with an 18 Tesla Smart Module battery pack amongst other re-designs. And in Japan, Oz Motors has converted about 80 cars since 2010, including a 1955 BMW Isetta microcar, which can viewed—along with the aforementioned cars and more—at CNN.

Image courtesy of Lunaz