Farewell to Cut, Copy, and Paste Inventor Larry Tesler

An Apple, Xerox, Amazon, Yahoo, and 23AndMe alum—and an early researcher in the field of artificial intelligence—Larry Tesler may not be as well-known as early computing icons like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or Steve Wozniak, but his impact on the industry remains important today. Tesler popularized the tools cut, copy, and paste while working on Xerox PARC’s mouse-driven user interface—specifically an app within it called Gypsy, one of the first word processors. It’s difficult to imagine any system without those tools or an option to access them with a paired mouse or trackpad. Thus, Tesler’s mark may prove eternal. Read more about him at Gizmodo.

Via gizmodo.com Posted on